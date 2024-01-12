Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) Declined -24.97% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.12% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SOLO share is $1.15, that puts it down -296.55 from that peak though still a striking -3.45% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $34.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.88K shares over the past three months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SOLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) registered a -12.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.12% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.98%, and it has moved by -24.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.57%. The short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies an increase of 42.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, SOLO is trading at a discount of -72.41% off the target high and -72.41% off the low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) shares have gone down -59.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.19% against 1.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -93.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.86 million and $498.44k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.02%. While earnings are projected to return 71.17% in 2024.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp insiders own 5.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.33%, with the float percentage being 1.41%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $0.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.46 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89147.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 63517.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $50089.0.