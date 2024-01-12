During The Past Six Months, Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) Shares Took An -40.01% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CLNN share is $1.99, that puts it down -314.58 from that peak though still a striking 47.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $37.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 836.13K shares over the past three months.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Clene Inc (CLNN) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $0.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 65.52%, and it has moved by 35.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.76%. The short interest in Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Clene Inc (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clene Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clene Inc (CLNN) shares have gone down -40.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.36% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -600.00% this quarter and then jump 46.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $234k and $107k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -44.40% and then jump by 21.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -228.46%. While earnings are projected to return -0.54% in 2024.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.