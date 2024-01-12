Does Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Still Look Attractive After A 3.59% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $679.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.89% or $5.97. The 52-week high for the COST share is $674.51, that puts it up 0.74 from that peak though still a striking 33.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $454.98. The company’s market capitalization is $301.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) registered a 0.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $679.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.59%, and it has moved by 10.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.50%. The short interest in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is 6.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Costco Wholesale Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) shares have gone up 27.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.42% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.20% this quarter and then jump 22.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.7 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.39 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.83%. While earnings are projected to return 10.16% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.77% per annum.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Costco Wholesale Corp is 18.77, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.