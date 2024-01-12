DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s 11.61% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares were 10.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.34% or $5.24. The 52-week high for the DOCU share is $69.45, that puts it down -13.2 from that peak though still a striking 37.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.11. The company’s market capitalization is $12.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.16 million shares over the past three months.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.81. DOCU has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) registered a 9.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.34% in intraday trading to $61.35 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.61%, and it has moved by 14.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.68%. The short interest in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 6.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.49, which implies a decrease of -3.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, DOCU is trading at a discount of -46.7% off the target high and 28.28% off the low.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DocuSign Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) shares have gone up 13.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.38% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.50% this quarter and then drop -6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $699.01 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $699.91 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.59%. While earnings are projected to return 41.66% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.