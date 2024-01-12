Could Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s traded shares were 17.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $143.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the GOOG share is $144.52, that puts it down -0.59 from that peak though still a striking 38.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1798.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.14 million shares over the past three months.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.45. GOOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 58 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 42 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.59.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $143.67 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.08%, and it has moved by 6.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.99%. The short interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 37.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $155.59, which implies an increase of 7.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $133.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, GOOG is trading at a discount of -25.29% off the target high and 7.43% off the low.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alphabet Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) shares have gone up 15.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.85% against 22.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.40% this quarter and then jump 25.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.14 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.38 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.05 billion and $69.79 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then jump by 12.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.33%. While earnings are projected to return 25.86% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.48% per annum.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Alphabet Inc insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.21%, with the float percentage being 62.22%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,509 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 413.43 million shares (or 7.22% of all shares), a total value of $50.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 359.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 155.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.84 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 121.68 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $14.72 billion.