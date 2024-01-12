Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Have Dropped -1.32% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares were 12.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the CMCSA share is $47.46, that puts it down -9.68 from that peak though still a striking 19.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.63. The company’s market capitalization is $174.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.69 million shares over the past three months.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.87. CMCSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.79.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $43.27 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.50%, and it has moved by 1.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.23%. The short interest in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 42.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.94, which implies an increase of 13.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, CMCSA is trading at a discount of -34.04% off the target high and 0.62% off the low.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comcast Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) shares have gone up 1.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.24% against -5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.70% this quarter and then jump 9.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.5 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.97 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.55 billion and $29.3 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% and then jump by 2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.90%. While earnings are projected to return 6.76% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.44% per annum.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comcast Corp is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.