Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Has Been Falling -8.90% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.66% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $17.95, that puts it down -16.86 from that peak though still a striking 50.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) registered a -2.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.66% in intraday trading to $15.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.66%, and it has moved by -5.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.35%. The short interest in Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) is 1.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

CUK Dividends

Carnival plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.50%, with the float percentage being 24.50%. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.69 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $232.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival plc ADR (CUK) shares are Innovator IBD 50 ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Innovator IBD 50 ETF owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54518.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.