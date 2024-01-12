Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Given A -126.66% drop From High?

During the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.14% or -$2.1. The 52-week high for the ZNTL share is $31.46, that puts it down -126.66 from that peak though still a striking 31.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.56. The company’s market capitalization is $982.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.36. ZNTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.92.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) registered a -13.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.14% in intraday trading to $13.88 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.10%, and it has moved by 8.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.18%. The short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 12.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.72 day(s) to cover.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) shares have gone down -49.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.22% against 15.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.20%. While earnings are projected to return -0.14% in 2024.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 2.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 121.86%, with the float percentage being 125.33%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13.96 million shares (or 19.73% of all shares), a total value of $193.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $131.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 5.39% of the stock, which is worth about $52.89 million.