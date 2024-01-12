Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Given A -24.0% drop From High?

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 12.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $4.03, that puts it down -24.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $12.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.14 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.37. GRAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Genmab A/S.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

The stock plummet -2.11% in intraday trading to $3.25 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 5.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.63%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 76.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grab Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares have gone down -12.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against 9.70.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 27.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.58%, with the float percentage being 76.24%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 464 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 18.98% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 288.42 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $989.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 70.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $243.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.03 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $199.29 million.