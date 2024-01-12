Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.14% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the CABA share is $24.62, that puts it down -14.46 from that peak though still a striking 72.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.88. The company’s market capitalization is $921.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CABA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) registered a -4.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.14% in intraday trading to $21.51 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.89%, and it has moved by 25.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.90%. The short interest in Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) is 6.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cabaletta Bio Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) shares have gone up 76.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.15% against 15.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -180.48%. While earnings are projected to return 11.03% in 2024.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Cabaletta Bio Inc insiders own 3.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.07%, with the float percentage being 99.59%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.57 million shares (or 11.49% of all shares), a total value of $59.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.27 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $42.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 3.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $14.75 million.