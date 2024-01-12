BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD):The Stock Was Up 20.0 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. The 52-week high for the BZFD share is $4.25, that puts it down -1600.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $36.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 559.09K shares over the past three months.

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BZFD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by -23.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.36%. The short interest in BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 2.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.02 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.62 million and $67.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.30% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

BuzzFeed Inc insiders own 35.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.84%, with the float percentage being 56.73%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 11.20% of all shares), a total value of $7.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.