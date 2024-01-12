Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1106.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $6.98. The 52-week high for the AVGO share is $1151.82, that puts it down -4.05 from that peak though still a striking 49.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $559.11. The company’s market capitalization is $518.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.30 million shares over the past three months.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $1106.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.50%, and it has moved by 3.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.47%. The short interest in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 6.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadcom Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) shares have gone up 24.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.30% against -11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.60% this quarter and then drop -2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.63 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.12 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.37%. While earnings are projected to return 11.03% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.80% per annum.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Broadcom Inc is 20.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.