Boom Or Bust? Where Will Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the VRT share is $50.23, that puts it down -2.53 from that peak though still a striking 75.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.95. The company’s market capitalization is $18.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.24 million shares over the past three months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.07% in intraday trading to $48.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.78%, and it has moved by -0.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 234.60%. The short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 14.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertiv Holdings Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares have gone up 85.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 228.30% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.30% this quarter and then jump 54.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.61 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.65 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.10% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 228.59% in 2024, the next five years will return 71.75% per annum.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders own 8.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.48%, with the float percentage being 98.42%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 622 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.24 million shares (or 12.38% of all shares), a total value of $2.32 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $525.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.81 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $433.46 million.