Boom Or Bust? Where Will Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.01% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $31.32, that puts it down -49.78 from that peak though still a striking 29.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.82. FLNC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) registered a -3.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.01% in intraday trading to $20.91 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.43%, and it has moved by -4.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.45%. The short interest in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 7.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) shares have gone down -26.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 115.00% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $412.47 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $571.41 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $310.46 million and $417.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.90% and then jump by 36.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.91%. While earnings are projected to return 133.07% in 2024.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc insiders own 33.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.07%, with the float percentage being 116.03%. Siemens Ag is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.74 million shares (or 33.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.85 million shares, is of Siemens Pension Trust E.V.’s that is approximately 15.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $502.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $28.15 million.