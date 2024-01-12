Boom Or Bust: Where Does Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.06. The 52-week high for the CYN share is $1.38, that puts it down -961.54 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.78 million shares over the past three months.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Cyngn Inc (CYN) registered a 4.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $0.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by -13.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.33%. The short interest in Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 567.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $262k and $872k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.50% and then jump by 14.70% in the coming quarter.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Cyngn Inc insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.25%, with the float percentage being 52.00%. Redpoint Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 6.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $81908.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyngn Inc (CYN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67640.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $17684.0.