Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Are Up 20.84%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 11.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $222.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$5.18. The 52-week high for the BA share is $267.54, that puts it down -20.16 from that peak though still a striking 20.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $176.25. The company’s market capitalization is $134.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.77 million shares over the past three months.

Boeing Co. (BA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.53. BA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Boeing Co. (BA) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $222.66 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.10%, and it has moved by -10.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.73%. The short interest in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is 10.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $279.01, which implies an increase of 20.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $190.00 and $325.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -45.96% off the target high and 14.67% off the low.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boeing Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boeing Co. (BA) shares have gone up 2.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.92% against 10.30.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Boeing Co. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.95%, with the float percentage being 62.99%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,571 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.25 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $9.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boeing Co. (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.96 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.46 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $2.84 billion.