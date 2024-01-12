Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) Has Been Rising 4.89% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $1.18, that puts it down -257.58 from that peak though still a striking 39.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $88.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.53% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.90%, and it has moved by 29.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.63%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is 19.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.31 day(s) to cover.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) shares have gone down -35.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.34% against 8.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.46 million and $976k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.20% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.05%. While earnings are projected to return -8.62% in 2024.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.