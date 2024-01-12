Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. The 52-week high for the APLM share is $49.00, that puts it down -4951.55 from that peak though still a striking 43.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $6.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.63 million shares over the past three months.

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) trade information

Apollomics Inc (APLM) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $0.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.59%, and it has moved by 26.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.48%. The short interest in Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Apollomics Inc (APLM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollomics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollomics Inc (APLM) shares have gone down -82.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.68% against 15.80.

APLM Dividends

Apollomics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM)’s Major holders

Apollomics Inc insiders own 10.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.73%, with the float percentage being 10.90%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17.99 million shares (or 20.11% of all shares), a total value of $17.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35673.0 shares, is of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $34952.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollomics Inc (APLM) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF owns about 26270.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25739.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13427.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $13155.0.