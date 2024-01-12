After PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) Surges -19.52% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares were 16.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the PCG share is $18.32, that puts it down -4.27 from that peak though still a striking 16.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.71. The company’s market capitalization is $37.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.60 million shares over the past three months.

PG&E Corp. (PCG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.88. PCG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) trade information

PG&E Corp. (PCG) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $17.57 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by -0.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.23%. The short interest in PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) is 44.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.43, which implies an increase of 9.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, PCG is trading at a discount of -19.52% off the target high and 3.24% off the low.

PG&E Corp. (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PG&E Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PG&E Corp. (PCG) shares have gone down -2.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.00% against 5.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.43%. While earnings are projected to return 10.33% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.50% per annum.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PG&E Corp. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corp. insiders own 3.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.44%, with the float percentage being 97.65%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 871 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 246.68 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $4.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 171.99 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.97 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PG&E Corp. (PCG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 73.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72.1 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 billion.