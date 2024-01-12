After Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Surges -41.64% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s traded shares were 9.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $105.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.05% or $2.13. The 52-week high for the NKE share is $131.31, that puts it down -23.99 from that peak though still a striking 16.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.66. The company’s market capitalization is $160.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.97 million shares over the past three months.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.89. NKE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Nike, Inc. (NKE) registered a 2.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.05% in intraday trading to $105.90 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.52%, and it has moved by -10.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.85%. The short interest in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is 12.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.79, which implies an increase of 15.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, NKE is trading at a discount of -41.64% off the target high and 16.9% off the low.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nike, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nike, Inc. (NKE) shares have gone down -1.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.91% against -2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.60% this quarter and then jump 34.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.29 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.14 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.52%. While earnings are projected to return 11.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.17% per annum.

NKE Dividends

Nike, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nike, Inc. is 1.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.