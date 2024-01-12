After A -7.61% Drop In The Last Week, Does Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.97% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ACHR share is $7.49, that puts it down -43.49 from that peak though still a striking 66.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.84 million shares over the past three months.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.43. ACHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) registered a -2.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.97% in intraday trading to $5.22 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.61%, and it has moved by -21.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.13%. The short interest in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is 39.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.4 day(s) to cover.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archer Aviation Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares have gone up 2.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.72% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 12.10% in the quarter after that.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc insiders own 26.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.12%, with the float percentage being 59.79%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 23.79 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $124.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $67.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 13.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.8 million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $51.16 million.