After A -2.63% Drop In The Last Week, Does Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 15.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $9.45, that puts it down -82.43 from that peak though still a striking 33.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.84 million shares over the past three months.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.43. JBLU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $5.18 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by -3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.46%. The short interest in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 39.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies a decrease of -9.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, JBLU is trading at a discount of -35.14% off the target high and 42.08% off the low.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jetblue Airways Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares have gone down -38.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.00% against -5.20.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Jetblue Airways Corp insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.59%, with the float percentage being 74.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.34 million shares (or 11.50% of all shares), a total value of $339.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $297.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 22.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.17 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $90.13 million.