After A -15.47% Drop In The Last Week, Does Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.83% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $38.55, that puts it down -43.74 from that peak though still a striking 45.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.32 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) registered a -2.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.83% in intraday trading to $26.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.47%, and it has moved by -5.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.51%. The short interest in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is 10.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) shares have gone down -5.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.86% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 142.50% this quarter and then jump 91.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.74 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.81 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.32 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.20% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -21.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.50% per annum.

SPR Dividends

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.62%, with the float percentage being 81.21%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 334 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.03 million shares (or 10.44% of all shares), a total value of $294.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $266.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 6.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.53 million, or about 3.34% of the stock, which is worth about $94.28 million.