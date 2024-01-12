A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)

During the recent session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the JCI share is $70.43, that puts it down -23.43 from that peak though still a striking 16.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.90. The company’s market capitalization is $38.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.61 million shares over the past three months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $57.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.21%, and it has moved by 7.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.58%. The short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 9.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Johnson Controls International plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares have gone down -16.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.71% against 18.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.90% this quarter and then jump 4.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.12 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.94 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.00%. While earnings are projected to return 4.76% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.25% per annum.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Johnson Controls International plc is 1.51, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.82%, with the float percentage being 93.04%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,413 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.4 million shares (or 9.02% of all shares), a total value of $4.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 31.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.36 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 billion.