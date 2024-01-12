A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA)

During the last session, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.77% or $2.13. The 52-week high for the SAVA share is $38.53, that puts it down -45.89 from that peak though still a striking 53.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SAVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) registered a 8.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.77% in intraday trading to $26.41 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.72%, and it has moved by -4.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.46%. The short interest in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 13.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.97 day(s) to cover.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cassava Sciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) shares have gone up 20.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.84% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.83%. While earnings are projected to return -23.16% in 2024.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Cassava Sciences Inc insiders own 6.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.32%, with the float percentage being 33.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $67.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $55.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $19.05 million.