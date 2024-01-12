A Quick Glance At ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Stock: It Is up 19.35% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 0.59 Percent

During the recent session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the IBN share is $25.04, that puts it down -4.42 from that peak though still a striking 19.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.34. The company’s market capitalization is $84.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $23.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.46%, and it has moved by -1.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.79%. The short interest in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) is 16.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) shares have gone up 2.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.64% against 8.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.49%. While earnings are projected to return 19.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.30% per annum.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is 0.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.