A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), As It Continued To Fall -19.91% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 22.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $28.06, that puts it down -49.33 from that peak though still a striking 37.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.68. The company’s market capitalization is $17.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.82 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.85. RIVN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $18.79 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.64%, and it has moved by -0.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.22%. The short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 104.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares have gone down -26.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.14% against 9.40.

Rivian Automotive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.