A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR), As It Continued To Rise 2.25% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.65% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EMKR share is $1.49, that puts it down -198.0 from that peak though still a striking 28.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $38.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 349.61K shares over the past three months.

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EMKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) registered a 8.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.65% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.75%, and it has moved by 4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.75%. The short interest in Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.42, which implies an increase of 64.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, EMKR is trading at a discount of -200.0% off the target high and -150.0% off the low.

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emcore Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emcore Corp. (EMKR) shares have gone down -47.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.91% against -8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.90% this quarter and then jump 94.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.7 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.84%. While earnings are projected to return 96.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

EMKR Dividends

Emcore Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

Emcore Corp. insiders own 13.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.22%, with the float percentage being 55.74%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $3.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emcore Corp. (EMKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.73 million.