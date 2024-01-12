89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Is Up 16.23% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.87% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the ETNB share is $22.93, that puts it down -105.28 from that peak though still a striking 41.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

89bio Inc (ETNB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. ETNB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Eaton Corporation, PLC.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

89bio Inc (ETNB) registered a -2.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.87% in intraday trading to $11.17 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.93%, and it has moved by 16.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.91%. The short interest in 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 8.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.16 day(s) to cover.

89bio Inc (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 89bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 89bio Inc (ETNB) shares have gone down -39.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.35% against 15.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.73%. While earnings are projected to return 30.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.21%, with the float percentage being 83.70%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 15.13% of all shares), a total value of $216.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $88.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 89bio Inc (ETNB) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $34.42 million.