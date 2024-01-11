Year-To-Date, Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) Price Has Decrease -11.28%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s traded shares were 2.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NVTA share is $2.94, that puts it down -425.0 from that peak though still a striking 35.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $159.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.52 million shares over the past three months.

Invitae Corp (NVTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. NVTA has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Invitae Corp (NVTA) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.77% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by -2.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.77%. The short interest in Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) is 59.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.71, which implies an increase of 21.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.30 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, NVTA is trading at a discount of -78.57% off the target high and 46.43% off the low.

Invitae Corp (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invitae Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invitae Corp (NVTA) shares have gone down -57.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.18% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 35.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.12 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $126.43 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $122.45 million and $116.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.20% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.83%. While earnings are projected to return 53.73% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Invitae Corp insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.37%, with the float percentage being 49.12%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 32.94 million shares (or 12.34% of all shares), a total value of $19.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $24.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invitae Corp (NVTA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 18.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.06 million, or about 3.39% of the stock, which is worth about $5.48 million.