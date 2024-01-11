Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Have Dropped -19.86% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.65% or -$1.32. The 52-week high for the WOLF share is $87.93, that puts it down -152.17 from that peak though still a striking 21.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.35. The company’s market capitalization is $4.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.78 million shares over the past three months.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.14. WOLF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) registered a -3.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.65% in intraday trading to $34.87 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.90%, and it has moved by -11.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.02%. The short interest in Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) is 15.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wolfspeed Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) shares have gone down -48.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.45% against -36.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -490.90% this quarter and then drop -384.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $206.36 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $224.68 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.17%. While earnings are projected to return -244.07% in 2024.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

Wolfspeed Inc insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.85%, with the float percentage being 111.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 588 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17.47 million shares (or 13.94% of all shares), a total value of $610.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.52 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $472.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $308.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.85 million, or about 4.67% of the stock, which is worth about $204.72 million.