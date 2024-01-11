Will Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PSNY share is $6.59, that puts it down -232.83 from that peak though still a striking 1.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $926.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.67. PSNY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Sanofi.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.71%, and it has moved by -13.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.98%. The short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 24.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.04 day(s) to cover.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) shares have gone down -57.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.22% against 1.40.

While earnings are projected to return 12.82% in 2024, the next five years will return -13.54% per annum.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders