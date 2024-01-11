What Will Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ: TGAN) Be Like After It Jumps -16.39% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN)’s traded shares were 2.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.59% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the TGAN share is $5.54, that puts it down -16.39 from that peak though still a striking 59.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $295.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54390.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 63.88K shares over the past three months.

Transphorm Inc (TGAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. TGAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) trade information

Transphorm Inc (TGAN) registered a 25.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.59% in intraday trading to $4.76 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.36%, and it has moved by 73.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.26%. The short interest in Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.04 day(s) to cover.

Transphorm Inc (TGAN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.80% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.15 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.16 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.07%. While earnings are projected to return 22.73% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TGAN Dividends

Transphorm Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN)’s Major holders

Transphorm Inc insiders own 21.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.00%, with the float percentage being 80.00%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 22.68 million shares (or 42.51% of all shares), a total value of $108.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transphorm Inc (TGAN) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 3.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $4.29 million.