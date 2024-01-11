What Should You Do With TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) At Current Prices?

During the last session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the TMC share is $3.20, that puts it down -120.69 from that peak though still a striking 55.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $444.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.00%, and it has moved by 29.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.62%. The short interest in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) is 8.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.83 day(s) to cover.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TMC the metals company Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) shares have gone down -39.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 9.00.

While earnings are projected to return 71.83% in 2024.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc insiders own 46.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.77%, with the float percentage being 14.43%. First Manhattan Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 2.41% of all shares), a total value of $11.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Baird Financial Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99955.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.