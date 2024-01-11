We Just Learned Something New! After Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)’s -25.35% Loss This Week

During the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares were 2.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.52% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the APLT share is $4.42, that puts it down -64.93 from that peak though still a striking 71.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $206.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. APLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Applied Digital Corporation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) registered a 16.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.52% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.35%, and it has moved by -13.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 170.68%. The short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.15%. While earnings are projected to return 28.98% in 2024.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc insiders own 7.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.93%, with the float percentage being 79.15%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 12.59% of all shares), a total value of $10.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 8.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 3.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 4.18% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 million.