Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) At $8.41 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.19% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the VYGR share is $14.34, that puts it down -70.51 from that peak though still a striking 27.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.06. The company’s market capitalization is $388.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 565.64K shares over the past three months.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.43. VYGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Vector Group Ltd..

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) registered a -5.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.19% in intraday trading to $8.41 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.91%, and it has moved by 8.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.14%. The short interest in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.33, which implies an increase of 45.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, VYGR is trading at a discount of -114.03% off the target high and -18.91% off the low.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Voyager Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) shares have gone down -13.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 189.26% against 15.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.45%. While earnings are projected to return 217.78% in 2024.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Voyager Therapeutics Inc insiders own 16.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.73%, with the float percentage being 59.72%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $44.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $8.47 million.