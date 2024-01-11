VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -15.33% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $6.83, that puts it down -181.07 from that peak though still a striking 8.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $348.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.12. VNET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $2.43 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.25%, and it has moved by -17.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.31%. The short interest in VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.06, which implies an increase of 92.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.48 and $57.95 respectively. As a result, VNET is trading at a discount of -2284.77% off the target high and -660.49% off the low.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VNET Group Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) shares have gone down -17.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.95% against 22.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -283.30% this quarter and then drop -116.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $283.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $282.72 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $268.33 million and $249.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.60% and then jump by 13.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.38%. While earnings are projected to return 63.64% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.52% per annum.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

VNET Group Inc ADR insiders own 13.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.39%, with the float percentage being 66.19%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13.32 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $33.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.4 million shares, is of Blackstone Inc’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $4.08 million.