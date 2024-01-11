Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Rose 40.0% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -6.12% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares were 7.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SPCE share is $6.61, that puts it down -187.39 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $919.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.61 million shares over the past three months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.18. SPCE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $2.30 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by -1.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.18%. The short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is 80.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.91 day(s) to cover.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) shares have gone down -40.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.87% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 50.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 201.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.99 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.82 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $869k and $1.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 244.10% and then jump by 315.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 17.46% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.40% per annum.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc insiders own 8.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.42%, with the float percentage being 36.46%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 314 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.34 million shares (or 6.36% of all shares), a total value of $90.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $83.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 16.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.01 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $31.07 million.