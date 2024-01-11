Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: VINC)

During the last session, Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.86% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the VINC share is $1.95, that puts it down -31.76 from that peak though still a striking 58.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $31.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 462.12K shares over the past three months.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. VINC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) registered a 6.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.86% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.59%, and it has moved by 127.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.95%. The short interest in Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vincerx Pharma Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) shares have gone up 18.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.01% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.10% this quarter and then jump 72.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 34.41% in 2024.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Vincerx Pharma Inc insiders own 23.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.15%, with the float percentage being 65.97%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.06 million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $2.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.69 million shares, is of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.