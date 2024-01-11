Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV)

During the last session, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares were 13.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.21% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ELEV share is $5.89, that puts it down -161.78 from that peak though still a striking 84.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $95.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ELEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) registered a 14.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.21% in intraday trading to $2.25 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 278.72%, and it has moved by 303.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 182.24%. The short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elevation Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) shares have gone up 49.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -75.61% against 15.50.

While earnings are projected to return 65.34% in 2024.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Elevation Oncology Inc insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.58%, with the float percentage being 73.23%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 9.44% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of venBio Partners LLC’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.