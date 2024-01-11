Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Drops -50.77% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares were 2.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the REAL share is $2.94, that puts it down -50.77 from that peak though still a striking 48.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $201.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.55. REAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Therealreal Inc (REAL) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.63%, and it has moved by -17.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.67%. The short interest in Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is 12.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.16 day(s) to cover.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Therealreal Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Therealreal Inc (REAL) shares have gone down -25.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.87% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.10% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $142.42 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.24 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $159.66 million and $141.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.80% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.94%. While earnings are projected to return 27.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Therealreal Inc insiders own 9.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.00%, with the float percentage being 57.75%. Woodson Capital Management, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.9 million shares (or 4.80% of all shares), a total value of $10.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Therealreal Inc (REAL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.15 million.