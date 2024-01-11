The Time To Buy Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Is Now

During the recent session, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $3.43, that puts it down -214.68 from that peak though still a striking 66.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $159.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RGTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.63% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.76%, and it has moved by 6.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.44%. The short interest in Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 8.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigetti Computing Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares have gone down -45.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.21% against 14.40.

While earnings are projected to return 39.05% in 2024.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders