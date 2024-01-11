The Time Is Right To Purchase Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI)

During the recent session, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $338.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.27% or -$4.36. The 52-week high for the SMCI share is $357.99, that puts it down -5.91 from that peak though still a striking 79.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.02. The company’s market capitalization is $18.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.21 million shares over the past three months.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. SMCI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.52.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) registered a -1.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.27% in intraday trading to $338.02 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.04%, and it has moved by 28.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 331.31%. The short interest in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 4.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $367.33, which implies an increase of 7.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160.00 and $500.00 respectively. As a result, SMCI is trading at a discount of -47.92% off the target high and 52.67% off the low.

Statistics show that Super Micro Computer Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) shares have gone up 14.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.49% against 21.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.70% this quarter and then jump 163.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.78 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.69 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.82%. While earnings are projected to return 47.21% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

Super Micro Computer Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

