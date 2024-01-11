The Time Is Right To Purchase Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)

During the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.46% or -$3.75. The 52-week high for the PRTA share is $79.65, that puts it down -122.05 from that peak though still a striking 20.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 900.21K shares over the past three months.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.33. PRTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.22.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) registered a -9.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.46% in intraday trading to $35.87 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.70%, and it has moved by -0.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.61%. The short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 5.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.16, which implies an increase of 54.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, PRTA is trading at a discount of -234.54% off the target high and -19.88% off the low.

Statistics show that Prothena Corporation plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares have gone down -47.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.74% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,116.70% this quarter and then drop -52.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.91 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.92 million and $2.17 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.51%. While earnings are projected to return -16.75% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

Prothena Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prothena Corporation plc insiders own 4.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.54%, with the float percentage being 104.41%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.58 million shares (or 21.65% of all shares), a total value of $790.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.91 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $540.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $113.08 million.