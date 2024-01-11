The Future Belongs To Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. The 52-week high for the DTIL share is $1.45, that puts it down -237.21 from that peak though still a striking 34.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $52.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DTIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.46%, and it has moved by 10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.34%. The short interest in Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.63, which implies an increase of 83.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, DTIL is trading at a discount of -597.67% off the target high and -365.12% off the low.

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precision Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) shares have gone down -37.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.17% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.10% this quarter and then jump 52.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 112.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.48 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.82 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.76%. While earnings are projected to return 60.47% in 2024.

DTIL Dividends

Precision Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Precision Biosciences Inc insiders own 14.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.21%, with the float percentage being 34.06%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1.0 million.