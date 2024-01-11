The Future Belongs To Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.67. The 52-week high for the HSCS share is $3.95, that puts it down -2533.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.67 million shares over the past three months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. HSCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.61%, and it has moved by -4.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.89%. The short interest in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,900.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 68.75% in 2024.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Heart Test Laboratories Inc insiders own 16.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.13%, with the float percentage being 1.35%. Tradition Wealth Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $22866.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81995.0 shares, is of Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12569.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 42316.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6487.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 100.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $15.0.