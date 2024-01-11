The eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR) Stock Dropped 10.12% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. The 52-week high for the EFTR share is $1.48, that puts it down -244.19 from that peak though still a striking 20.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $27.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EFTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.10%, and it has moved by 10.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.50%. The short interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) shares have gone down -46.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.55% against 15.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.48%. While earnings are projected to return -13.94% in 2024.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc insiders own 5.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.04%, with the float percentage being 37.00%. SR One Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $5.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 94449.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $78411.0.