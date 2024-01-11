The $4.26 Value Of Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.18% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ABSI share is $5.47, that puts it down -28.4 from that peak though still a striking 73.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $395.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 854.38K shares over the past three months.

Absci Corp (ABSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ABSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Absci Corp (ABSI) registered a -3.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.18% in intraday trading to $4.26 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.52%, and it has moved by 84.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.41%. The short interest in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Absci Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Absci Corp (ABSI) shares have gone up 91.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.61% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.80% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.19 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.73 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.70% and then jump by 272.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.70% in 2024, the next five years will return 23.30% per annum.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Absci Corp insiders own 25.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.14%, with the float percentage being 48.27%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $21.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.03 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Absci Corp (ABSI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 million.