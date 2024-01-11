The $1.59 Is The Price At Which Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.30% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the NUVB share is $2.55, that puts it down -60.38 from that peak though still a striking 40.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $349.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. NUVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) registered a 5.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.30% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.43%, and it has moved by 19.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.06%. The short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuvation Bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) shares have gone down -7.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.83% against 15.50.

While earnings are projected to return 19.47% in 2024.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Nuvation Bio Inc insiders own 26.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.06%, with the float percentage being 86.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.67 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $58.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.07 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.42 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $8.89 million.