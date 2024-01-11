Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.98

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 4.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $3.45, that puts it down -252.04 from that peak though still a striking 36.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $190.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LLAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) registered a -3.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.92% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.97%, and it has moved by -4.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.23%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 11.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terran Orbital Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares have gone down -44.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.58% against -3.70.

While earnings are projected to return 33.79% in 2024, the next five years will return 28.00% per annum.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders